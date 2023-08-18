Mamma Mia actor Chris Peluso died at 40

Chris Peluso, a Broadway actor and singer best remembered for his work in Mamma Mia!, has died at the age of 40.



Peluso's family confirmed to Playbill that the performer died abruptly on August 15. He is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes, whom he married in 2018, and his two small children, Aria Li and Caio Lian.

The University of Michigan, Peluso's alma mater, also paid tribute to the late star on its musical-theatre department's Instagram page.

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso," wrote Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the school's musical-theatre department.

Goodrich outlined some of Peluso's significant roles, including his Broadway debut in Assassins, Lestat, The Glorious Ones, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In 2008, he appeared on Broadway as Sky in Mamma Mia! and on tour as Fiyero in Wicked.



"Our hearts go out to his family," Goodrich added.

Following the news of Peluso's passing, tributes flooded in, notably from composer and fellow UM alum Justin Paul, who posted a stream of prayer-hand emojis in the comments area of the school's social media tribute post.

"I learned so much from his kindness & professionalism I am sending so much love to all who walked closely with him," wrote fellow Broadway star Desi Oakley.