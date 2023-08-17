Taylor Swift had the sweetest response to Meghann Fahy’s ‘starstruck’ moment

Meghann Fahy could not believe her wildest dreams when she first saw Taylor Swift in person.

Fahy, who plays Daphne in season two of The White Lotus, recounted meeting the Cruel Summer crooner, 33, in an interview with W magazine, which was published on Tuesday, August 15.

When asked about the moment she was starstruck, she relayed that she could not help but cry uncontrollably upon meeting her.

“Meeting Taylor Swift was…I couldn’t have been more starstruck. I almost threw up before meeting her,” she told the outlet.

“I saw her from across the room, and I just started crying involuntarily. I was so embarrassed. I was like, I cannot say hello to her with tears in my eyes. I have to pretend to be seminormal, but I don’t think I fooled her.”

Swift had a very sweet reaction to The Bold Type alum. Fahy said, “She put her arm around me, and she was like, you’re fine. She watched [The White Lotus], which was insane. That was a true highlight for me.”

The Grammy-winning artist recently wrapped her ambitious American leg of the Eras Tour last week, which had been widely attended by A-list celebrities and lauded as well.

From Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum, Halsey, Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended at least one show of the singer.