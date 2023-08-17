Alia Bhatt unveils reason of NOT promoting 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot

'Heart of Stone' also features 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt, who just made her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, has finally unveiled why she did not promote the movie with co-star Gal Gadot.

Bhatt recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account where her fans asked her multiple question to which she responded instantly in the coolest way possible.

During the session, one of her fans asked her why she was not seen promoting Heart of Stone with Gadot.

"How come we didn't see you promoting your film with Gal", asked a fan.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress replied, revealing that she took a step back from promoting the film in respect of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

She responded, saying: "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven’t been promoting the movie. However, I’ve been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you."

Heart of Stone is a spy thriller portraying the story of a spy Rachel Stone played by Gadot who takes over the mission to save the valuable weapon 'The Heart ' from a tech genius and hacker Kaya Dhawan played by Bhatt. The movie also stars the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, reports Pinkvilla.