Nick Jonas falls in Hole Onstage During Jonas Brothers Concert - Watch

Nick Jonas falls in Hole Onstage During Jonas Brothers Concert

On August 15, Nick Jonas slipped and fell into a hole during the Jonas Brothers' Boston leg of The Tour. In a video shared on social media, Nick can be seen singing Sail Away with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas when he steps backwards into a huge square hole on stage. Nick is wearing yellow trousers and a white top.



Nick quickly got back up after falling into the hole, and he ran to the centre of the stage to finish the song with a grinning Joe and Kevin. The rest of the onstage band also witnessed the incident in real-time.

Fans ran to Nick’s rescue in the comments section, appreciating Nick for his save, with one fan writing, "He stood up like an absolutely savage," while another followed, "Love you Nick. You handled that very well."

After the Jonas Brothers' two-night stay at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the vocalist of Jealous faced this accident in the middle of a show on the first leg of their most recent world tour.



Jimmy Fallon joined the audience in singing Mr Brightside by The Killers karaoke during their Aug. 13 concert, and he also displayed some impressive dance routines. The Tonight Show host thanked everyone on social media at the end of the show.

"Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour," he wrote on Twitter. "And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."