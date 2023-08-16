Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub the only royal sympathetic to them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged from the Royals since they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

While most of the members of the Royal Family held a grudge against the Sussexes, only a handful were still kind to him.

During the Coronation of King Charles in May, the Princess Royal was seen chatting warmly with her nephew when even his own brother refused to sneak a glance at him.

Anne, who is known to be the hardest working royal, marked her 73rd birthday on Tuesday. The Royal Family’s official Instagram also acknowledged her birthday with a sweet tribute; however, there was silence from the Sussexes.

Danielle Stacey, a royal correspondent, explained to Hello! magazine that since Charles’ reign began in September 2022, the royal social media account only share public messages for working members of the royal family, which include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties,” she said. “Similarly, the palace doesn’t typically share messages on the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's birthdays nor their children's special days.”

Moreover, many experts have believed that Anne could have helped reconciliations between Harry and the Royal Family, as she had a “soft spot” for her nephew since he was young, via Express UK.

“Like Harry, Anne was the second child, although being a woman meant she was never a Spare. She did grow up as something of a royal rebel, though, with a hearty disrespect for press attention,” body language expert, Judi James said of the relationship between Harry and his aunt.