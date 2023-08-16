Rick and Morty teases Season 7 release date following Justin Roiland exit

Rick and Morty season 7 release date will be announced next week

Rick and Morty is anticipating a comeback on our screens sooner than you’d expect.

The official Twitter account for the hit animated series shared a teaser from the upcoming Season 7, with a caption revealing when one can expect a premiere date.

“It’s Rick v. Rick Prime,” read the tweet alongside a video teaser of a face-off between the arch-rivals. “Season 7 premiere date drops next week”.

Who is the New Voice of Rick and Morty?

The upcoming season will particularly be interesting as it comes on the heels of a major change in its cast.

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the series and the voice of both Rick and Morty, was fired from Adult Swim after he was charged with domestic violence earlier this year.

As for who's voicing Rick and Morty now, the secret is being kept under wraps. However, Steve Levy, executive producer of the show, assured fans in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that it could end up “even better” without the disgraced actor.

"This show is created by this team — this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going to push through and show the world that we aren't going to miss a beat," he told the publication regarding Roiland’s termination.

"The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!" he added.