King Charles decides to remove Prince Harry from line of succession?

Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne behind his elder brother Prince William as well as his three children, is facing serious threat of being removed from the line of succession by his father King Charles III.



Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as 'working royals' in 2020, some urged the monarch to remove the Sussexes from the line of succession to save the monarchy.

The royal family has recently gave a fresh blow to his younger son as the Buckingham Palace quietly removed Harry's royal title from the website.

Sharing their thoughts on the latest development, some royal experts and historians think it's a trailer or warning from the Palace to the disgruntled royal who, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has persistently been attacking the senior working royals since they ditched the UK for the US after quitting their royal jobs.

Prince William's younger brother's decision to opt out of the royal responsibilities has led to Harry losing several patronages and honorary military titles, but it has not altered his position in the line of succession to the throne.

Prince Harry currently sits fifth in the line of succession behind his brother Prince William as well as his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - with his son Archie one below him in sixth. The couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is seventh in line to the throne, pushing her great-uncle Prince Andrew down into eighth place. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate are not in line to the throne.

Royal expert Richard Eden believes it needs to change as he slammed the move to quietly remove the Duke’s "His Royal Highness" title as petty and trivial.

He added: "What actually matters is that he's still in the line of succession. God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our King."

Does King Charles have power to remove Prince Harry from the line of succession?



A large number of Britons want King Charles to remove Prince Harry from the line of succession. But, surprisingly, the royal family actually has no say on the line of succession, and only an act of parliament can remove someone.

Professor Robert Hazell of UCL's Constitution Unit, explained: "The line of succession is laid down in law, most recently the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which abolished the rule of male primogeniture and introduced gender equality.

"The Queen has no power to change the line of succession. Only Parliament can do that, as it did in the 2013 Act."

In 2003, Lord Downpatrick, the grandson of the Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin, lost his place in line to the throne after he converted to Catholicism, a religion that is banned from the royal family.