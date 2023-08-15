Angelina Jolie to collaborate with her daughter for The Outsiders Broadway show

Angelina Jolie is set to produce upcoming Broadway show The Outsiders with the help of her daughter, Vivienne.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Jolie confirmed that her 15-year-old daughter encouraged her to take on the new project while she would work as a volunteer assistant on the show.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” said Jolie.

The Mr and Mrs Smith actress continued, “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Last week, Jolie announced that she would serve as producer for the musical show, which is an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 movie.

For the unversed, the mother-daughter duo witnessed the world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and also met with author Hinton, who wrote the book as a teen.

A source close to Jolie told the outlet, “Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people.”

“She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway,” added the source.

Meanwhile, The Outsiders is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine and directed by Danya Taymor.

In a press statement shared by PEOPLE last week, Jolie said she feels “very fortunate to be a part of this special production”.

She stated, ”I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

Moreover, Jolie also partnered with sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, on the upcoming movie, Without Blood.