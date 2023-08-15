The Originals stars Danielle Campbell, Colin Woodell announce engagement

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell first met on the set of The Originals

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are engaged after being together for nearly a decade.

The loved-up couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos from the proposal in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“You and me,” The Originals actress wrote in the caption, alongside a trio of photos, one of them which featured a selfie of Campbell and Woodell with a ring glistening on the former’s wedding finger.

The exact timeline of the couple’s relationship is unclear; however, both of them starred in the CW supernatural series, which aired from 2013-2018.



Campbell played one of the leads in the show, appearing as the teenage witch Davine Claire.

Meanwhile, Woodell made an appearance in Season 2 of The Originals as Josh’s love interest, Aiden.

One year after meeting the Unfriended: Dark Web, Campbell was linked to One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson from 2015 to 2017.

A source told The Sun in 2017: “Louis and Danielle have decided to split up, but they will still be friends. They’re still talking, and there are no bad vibes.”

In October 2019, Woodell marked five years of friendship with Campbell, however, it’s unclear if the couple had been dating at the time.