Margot Robbie’s salary boosts up to $50 Million inclusive of ‘Barbie’ Box Office Bonuses

Margot Robbie is getting Barbie’s riches.



For playing a crucial part in bringing Barbie to the big screen, Margot Robbie is being lavishly compensated. According to three people with knowledge of her contract, the actor and producer behind the summer's biggest success will earn almost $50 million in salary and box office bonuses.

Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote Barbie and directed the movie, is sure to receive bonuses as well. Since its release one month ago, Barbie has raked in an astounding $526.3 million domestically and $657.6 million internationally. This amounts to $1.18 billion internationally, and given that Barbie is still dominating box office rankings, that number should rise.

The movie is currently Warner Bros.'s second-highest-grossing release, trailing only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Additionally, it surpasses Frozen II, which Jennifer Lee co-directed, as the highest-grossing movie ever from a female filmmaker.

Robbie launched the production firm LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, in addition to bringing the well-known children's toy to sparkling life. The company's mission was to help female creators in the background and tell women's tales on television.

Robbie received two Academy Award nominations for her roles in I, Tonya and Bombshell. She originally gained notoriety in Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street and achieved success at the box office with Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The box office success of Barbie, which is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history, hasn't been matched by any of the other movies, though.