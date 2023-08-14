Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance at Drake's concert in Kim Kardashian's presence

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, who have been making headlines for their whirlwind romance for weeks, have finally co revealed their true feelings for each other at Canadian rapper Drake's Los Angeles concert in presence of Kim Kardashian on Sunday.



Supermodel Kendall and her rapper boyfriend Bad Bunny were seen showing rare displays of PDA at Drake's gig, with Kim sitting next to them at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Kim's appearance at the rapper's concert has also surprised her fans as it comes just three months after she revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West started the rumours that she was having 'an affair with Drake.'



The 27-year-old model wore brown leather bottoms, adding a brown hued tank top while her lover Bad Bunny also rocked matching bottoms like hers with a cream colored jacket and a green backwards baseball cap.



Meanwhile, for the concert, Kim donned a gray matching set with her long brunette tresses loose around to seeming attract the rapper's attention.

In the viral video, Kendall can be seen lovingly holding onto the rapper's face as he put his arm around her and she whispered something to him, before the duo started jumping and dancing to the music.



Another clip, from the gig, shows the lovebirds holding each other hand. Bad Bunny also put his arms around Kendall and held her close in another sweet moment at the concert.

Bad Bunny and Kendall were first linked early this year, after they were seen leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills. They were seen sharing a smooch in March and then once again at Coachella in April. The model and the singer attended the Met Gala separately and did not pose on the red carpet with each other - but they were seen attending after parties together.



During the Drake concert, Kim was spotted filming Kendall and Bad Bunny filming her in a playful moment between the sisters. Kim looked incredible in a fitted gray T-shirt with cuffed sleeves, tucking into matching gray bottoms.