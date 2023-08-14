Riley Keough shares interesting anecdote about close pal and fellow nepo Zoë Kravitz

Riley Keough has recently shared interesting anecdote about her friend and fellow nepo baby, Zoë Kravitz.



Speaking to Vanity Fair for September issue, the Daisy Jones & The Six star opened up about her “lifelong friendship” with another nepo celeb, Zoë.

Riley recalled how she was nervous while presenting at the MTVU Woodie Awards with the Batman star in 2008.

The Zola actress shared that her parents, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, were good friends with Zoë’s parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

Dishing out crazy fun fact, Riley explained, “Zoe and my parents were friends when we were really little, so we would hang out as nepo babies, literally. And like, our parents breastfed us next to each other.”

Riley, who appeared with Zoë in 2015 movie, Mad Max: Fury Road, mentioned that she had no contact with Zoë for a few years, but they met again during their teens at a party.

“Yeah, so we met a long time ago, but we re-met when I was probably 17,” she remarked.

Riley continued, “I think it was a house party in LA. We had a lot of mutual friends and we just became very good friends.

"And then there was no looking back," she added.