Netflix ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ gives nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Netflix’s newly released movie, Red, White & Royal Blue, gave a reference to a real event that happened in the Royal Family, concerning the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The movie is an adaptation of novel, of the same name, written by American author Casey McQuiston. The plot follows the fictional version of the British Royal Family in which Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) falls in love with Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the U.S. president.

Keen royal watchers picked on the many Easter eggs which were hidden in the movie. In the Netflix film, there is a royal wedding taking place between Prince Philip (Thomas Flynn), the heir to the throne, who is marrying Princess Martha (Bridget Benstead).

The wedding takes place at Buckingham Palace, London, with an oversized wedding cake towering over the reception. In an offhand comment, Galitzine’s character says, “They practically had to break the doors down to get it inside.”

When William and Kate got married in 2011, a documentary in 2021 revealed that a door at the palace had to be taken off of its hinges to get the trolley carrying the cake through to the state apartments, via Newsweek.

The revelation was made by the cake designer for the royal wedding, Fiona Cairns.

“When the queen came to see us, the cake wasn’t completely finished,” she said. “I remember her saying: ‘I hear that you've been dismantling my house?’”

Cairns recalled responding to the Queen, “We had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake,” but it was all put back in the end, so it was fine.