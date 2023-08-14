'Heartbroken' Jade Roper Tolbert loses fourth child to rare form of miscarriage

Jada Roper Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert and their three kids

Jade Roper Tolbert has suffered an irreplaceable loss.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram to reveal she has been navigating a “missed miscarriage,” in which the baby stops growing but the mother’s body does not show physical signs of a miscarriage.

"I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage," the reality TV star began the caption, alongside photos of her cradling her baby bump and one of her ultrasound.

Jade went on to express heartbreak at the ordeal, noting she has been “dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss,” however, affirmed she has been “blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

As for her body to release the pregnancy, the 36-year-old explained she is “hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."



"I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating," Roper Tolbert went on to write.

She added: "So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Roper Tolbert is already a mother to three kids, daughter Emerson, 5, and sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 2, whom she shares with her husband Tanner Tolbert.