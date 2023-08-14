Britney Spears to sit down for first interview in years ahead of memoir release

file footage

Britney Spears is rumored to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview ahead of the release of her bombshell memoir.



The Toxic singer is set to release her first-ever, The Woman In Me, on October 24.

According to The US Sun, sources revealed that television networks and streaming platforms are determined to have Spears give her first interview since coming back to the spotlight in 2021.

They claimed even Winfrey reached out to the pop star herself with a staggering offer to appear for an interview.

The talk show host reportedly also approached Spears after the latter’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, but was pushed away as the singer was "still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider divulged Britney’s issues with appearing in front of the television, quashing all hopes for a potential interview.

"The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life,” the source told the outlet.

"The trauma didn't go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended,” they explained. "Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically."

Claiming that a “proper news-style interview is out of the question,” the source expressed that “The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book.”