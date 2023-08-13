King Charles issued new warnings after 'terrible mistakes'

King Charles III has been warned by royal experts and historians over his "fatal mistakes" amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 74-year-old monarch has been urged to give befitting response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to tackle the couple's ongoing strategy to allegedly harm the royal family with their claims and allegations for their 'personal gain'.

In conversation with Express US, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed: "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake."

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" asked the king to take a swift and decisive action over Meghan and Harry's decision of quitting the royal jobs in 2020.

He went on saying: "He [Charles] should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess. And he shouldn't have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off."



Another royal expert has also shared his thoughts on the Buckingham Palace's decision to quietly remove Harry's royal title from the website, describing the move as a 'petty' and 'trivial'.

Richard Eden, on this week's Palace Confidential program, said: "They should be going much further. What actually matters is that he's still in the line of succession. God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our king."

"That should end, he should be removed from the line of succession and he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the 74-year-old monarch," he continued.



Kate Mansey, said the palace's move suggests "slowly but surely, [Harry and Meghan] aren't going to be allowed back in. The Duke has made quite a lot of reference to the fact that he still remains in line to the throne, so...some of that might upset him, being bumped down."

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan have also been received stern warning regarding their children's future in the US as royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Meghan and Harry’s American dream could soon turn out to be a ‘"nightmare"

She told Daily Express: "I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'" She added: "You're horribly trapped."

Harry and Meghan seemingly launched the first attack against the palace in 2021, when the Duchess insinuated in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family had subjected her to racism, the claim soon engulfed the institution in a race row. however, Harry later attempted to walk back the allegation in an interview but it appeared the damage was done by this point.

