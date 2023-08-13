Travis Scott and Tianna Lynnm enjoy sun-drenched Ibiza getaway

Travis Scott enjoys Ibiza vacation with model Tianna Lynnm and friends.

Travis Scott embarked on a retreat to the picturesque island of Ibiza, Spain, this past Friday.

Accompanied by the presence of the striking model Tianna Lynnm and a select group of close companions, Scott's getaway provided a much-needed respite.

Making his way towards a waiting small boat on the glistening waters, Scott exuded a relaxed yet fashionable aura.

Notably recognized as the father to daughter Stormi and son Aire both of whom he shares with the well-known makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, Scott opted for an effortlessly casual look.

His attire consisted of a sleek, black tank top complemented by a pair of intricately patterned shorts.

Scott embellished his look with a diamond necklace and earrings, showcasing his penchant for opulent accessories.



Ambassador for the popular brand Fashion Nova, Tianna Lynnm blended in with the group's stylish aesthetics.

She was captured aboard the boat, sitting alongside the rapper, sporting a classic black tank top that exuded effortless charm.

Travis Scott recently made headlines due to an incident at his Circus Maximus concert in Rome that reportedly caused injuries to 60 fans, was captured leaving the renowned Casa Jondal restaurant.

