Model, actress, entrepreneur Shelley Smith dies at 70

Shelley Smith, the multi-faceted supermodel turned actress, has passed away. She was 70.

The news of her demise was announced by the late star’s husband of 18 years, actor Michael Maguire, revealing she had been in a coma after suffering cardiac arrest only days before.

Smith, who died Tuesday at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, had been struggling with several health issues for the past year, revealed Maguire.

“Her children, Nicky and Miranda Nathan and I were at her side and holding her hand and kissing her head and singing to her and telling her how much we loved her,” he wrote in a Facebook caption alongside a video of himself announcing his death.

“Shelley lived an incredible life! We are all heartbroken,” he continued, “but we are also so fortunate to have been touched by this beautiful, intelligent, compassionate and incredible soul.”

Smith stepped into the world of Hollywood as a fashion model, gracing many magazine covers in the 1970s and early 1980s.

She also starred in an ABC sitcom The Associates in 1979, in which she played a sharp, upper-class Boston attorney working at a Wall Street law firm.

Besides her usual modeling gigs, Smith often starred in several TV shows, including Hotel, The Love Boat, Murder, and Love and Honor among others.

The multi-hyphenate star also contested her luck on game shows, such as Super Password, Body Language, and $10,000 Pyramid.

In 1991, Smith founded The Egg Donor Program for infertile couples, after having her own twins, Nicky and Miranda, through in vitro fertilization.