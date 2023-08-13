Taron Egerton and Taylor Swift running for 'Deadpool 3' roles, source confirms

Exciting cast update unveiled for Marvel's 'Deadpool 3.'

Marvel's Deadpool 3 is generating considerable excitement with a thrilling cast update that promises to intertwine characters from Fox's X-Men universe into the mix.

Taron Egerton potentially taking on the role of a Wolverine variant and Taylor Swift stepping into the shoes of The Dazzler. This intriguing revelation has been substantiated by The DisInsider.



Reports have surfaced, revealing that Deadpool 3 is primed to feature a myriad of Wolverine variants, with Egerton's portrayal creating waves of anticipation.

The actor's name had previously been associated with the character, further fueling the buzz around this casting decision.

Moreover, returning characters from the X-Men universe are set to add layers of complexity to the storyline.

Will Taylor Swift Play 'Dazzler' in Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift's prospective portrayal of The Dazzler in Marvel's Deadpool 3 has ignited a wave of anticipation among fans.

The character, originating from Marvel Comics, was co-created by writer Tom DeFalco and artist John Romita Jr., making her first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #130 back in 1980.

The Dazzler, known by her birth name Alison Blaire, boasts a unique and captivating power that is central to her identity.





