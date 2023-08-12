Anne Heche's friend remembers her on 1st death anniversary

Anne Heche's friend marked her first death anniversary by reflecting on her powerful personality.



Heather Duffy, Heche’s close friend and Better Together With Anne & Heather podcast co-host, paid tribute to the late star saying that it is "hard to believe it has been a year since Anne left this world."

"In some ways, it’s more difficult now because we miss her even more," she says. "It’s not an anniversary I want to celebrate, but it is an opportunity to shine a light on her life and her impact on this world, her industry, and the lives of the people who loved her."

Duffy also shared that Heche’s sons — Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 14 — are "loved and supported by friends and family and have begun embodying an impressive characteristic that was a big part of Anne – her work ethic."

"Homer is successfully starting his professional life and working very hard. Atlas is about to enter high school, and is focusing on his tennis training at a very high level," she notes.

Heche died in August 2022 after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

The death of the Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor was confirmed by her son Homer in a statement.

The actress was hospitalized and in a coma for almost a week when she was declared legally dead on Aug. 12. She was removed from life support on Aug. 14 after she donated her organs.