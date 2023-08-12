James Martin’s future secured amid bullying allegation

James Martin has nothing to worry about his future.

According to a new report, James's 'new TV series will still be broadcast by ITV,' despite allegations of bullying.

The TV chef, 51, swore 42 times as he launched a foul-mouthed rant at his TV crew in 2018 shortly after his shock cancer diagnosis, with an extraordinary recording of the moment recently being leaked.

Last week, the media outlet revealed he could face being axed by ITV after senior bosses were left furious at his behaviour.

It has now been claimed that his show, James Martin's Spanish Adventure, will still air this autumn.

The Sun reports that the 'film crew were reduced to tears' during the series' production, however, its broadcast will go ahead.

It comes after This Morning host Holly Willoughby 42, is said to have contacted James after the recording was leaked after she herself faced calls to quit her daytime show as she became wrapped up in her former co-host Phillip's scandal.

An insider told The Sun: 'Holly's been supporting James Martin ever since the bullying allegations came to light.

'He was there for her when everything was kicking off at ITV and now she's returning the favour.

'They're good friends and are keeping in touch - despite both being off-screen on This Morning over summer.'