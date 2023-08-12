Linda Evangelista addresses co-parenting duties with her son’s stepmom Salma Hayek

Linda Evangelista has recently opened up about co-parenting with her son Augustin’s stepmother, Salma Hayek.



In a new interview with Vogue, Linda discussed about her relationship with her former partner, François-Henri Pinault and his wife Salma.

The former supermodel mentioned that her 16-year-old son spends summer time with his father and the Desperado actress.

Linda revealed that Salma had always been good with her, as she recalled on one holiday celebration, when the model felt ill, the actress took charge and looked after her.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” she said.

Linda continued, “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted - it was a very eclectic wish list.”

The model remembered that she asked her to cook “Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes”.



“And Salma spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end,” shared Linda.

Linda pointed out that Salma “made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well.”

“And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here,’” added the model.

Elsewhere in her interview, Linda shared about raising her son in the limelight. The model remarked that during the early days of her career, Madison Square Garden would call and offer her courtside seats to Knicks games, and she would go with her son.

However, now, Linda stated that now they buy their tickets and sit with “the fans in nosebleed”.

“I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child,” she said.