Britney Spears gets update on her sons’ well-being amid Hawaii wildfires

Britney Spears’ two sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline were in Hawaii when deadly fires started raging in the US State.

Federline had moved into the US state recently, and the fires that began in Maui have claimed the lives of at least 55 and displaced thousands of residents and tourists.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the family is safe in Hawaii amid the fires.

The Hold Me Closer singer had been “sad” and “disappointed” by the move back in May but she approved the shift anyway. Federline’s attorney had told ET at the time that everyone is “grateful” that Spears “approved” the move and “didn’t have to go to court to move forward with their plans.”

Along with his two sons, Federline had moved to Hawaii with his wife Victoria. The source revealed to ET that they are not physically affected by the wildfires “because they live on one of the neighbouring islands, where they moved two weeks ago.”

The insider added that the family is settling into their new rental home, “but it has been upsetting and traumatic for them to see all the death and devastation on Maui.”

There have been six fires across Maui and the Big Island so far, which has been claimed as the largest natural disaster in state history by Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Nearly 2,000 people were reportedly forced to sleep at an airport earlier this week and more than 1,300 people were relegated to shelters as an army of firefighters continue efforts to contain a raging fire that has already wiped out the historic town of Lahaina.