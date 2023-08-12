Lisa Edelstein received tiny 97 cent residual payment for 'Girlfriends'

Lisa Edelstein expresses shock over 97 cent residuals check for TV show.

Lisa Edelstein made a striking revelation regarding her earnings from residuals for her work on the show Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.



Edelstein, who not only starred but also wrote two episodes of the series, disclosed that she recently received a mere 97 cents in residuals for her contributions.

While walking the blue carpet at the event, Edelstein highlighted the financial discrepancy she encountered, emphasizing the stark reality of her compensation for her creative efforts.

She showcased her concerns about the adequacy of compensation for artists in the entertainment industry, shedding light on her personal experience.

Despite the show's successful reception on a streaming platform, the residual compensation she received fell drastically short of what could be considered a sustainable income.

The actress highlighted the significance of creativity in generating profits for the industry and called for a more fair and just compensation structure that appropriately acknowledges the value of artists' efforts.

As the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) engages in further negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Lisa Edelstein, a member of both WGA and SAG-AFTRA, expressed her desire for the AMPTP to approach the discussions earnestly.

Lisa Edelstein stressed the importance of recognizing the gravity of the situation, stating, "we are very serious."

Edelstein also illuminated a prevailing misconception about the entertainment industry.

She emphasized that not all individuals within the field are wealthy, debunking the notion that their endeavors are exempt from the realm of traditional work.