Lizzo strongly 'denies' breakup with Myke Wright amid unfollowing

Lizzo clarifies break up rumors with Myke Wright.

Lizzo has refuted claims of a breakup with her boyfriend Myke Wright contrary to recent speculations fueled by their social media activity and amid a backdrop of serious allegations involving sexual harassment and abuse against her.

Lizzo known for hits like Juice, had been in a romantic relationship with Wright for two years.

Their connection initially blossomed after co-hosting MTV's live music show, Wonderland, back in 2016.

Reports of a potential split emerged as the duo unfollowed each other on various social media platforms, and Lizzo proceeded to remove all traces of their shared moments from her online presence.

However, a representative for Lizzo has come forward to debunk these breakup assertions, firmly asserting that there is "no truth" to the rumors that Lizzo and Wright have parted ways.

The singer's public admiration for Wright has been evident, as she had previously described him as the "love of my life."

Mere weeks ago, she even shared a romantic snapshot of the two captioning it as a "Selfie with my favorite artist."

According to The US Sun, she has been grappling with a difficult period over the past few weeks, with her relationship reportedly bearing the brunt of the strain.

Reports suggest that a significant falling out has transpired between Lizzo and Myke Wright, leaving the acclaimed artist deeply distressed.

The insider revealed that both Lizzo and Wright held the belief that they were destined soulmates, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.