Jodie Sweetin 'disappointed,' movie sold to former co-star Candace Cameron

Jodie Sweetin reacts to placement of 'Craft Me a Romance', on Great American Family.

Jodie Sweetin has expressed her dismay over the handling of her recent movie, Craft Me a Romance.

Jodie Sweetin was taken aback to discover that the film had been acquired by the Great American Family network without her prior knowledge or consent.

The Great American Family network made headlines last year due to remarks made by its chief creative officer, and coincidentally, Sweetin's former co-star, Candace Cameron Bure.

In response to the recent developments, Jodie shed light on the often limited control that actors possess over the networks that ultimately acquire their projects.

She revealed that actors are frequently excluded from the decision-making process when it comes to the distribution of their work.

Sweetin, who had worked diligently on the independent film over a year ago, conveyed her astonishment at learning about the network's acquisition of the film through press reports.

Speaking to People in a statement released on August 11, Sweetin shared her unexpected discovery and her feelings about the situation.

Expressing her clear stance, the actress appeared to criticize the network by stating, "I am disheartened by this turn of events.

However, I remain committed to my ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community. As a demonstration of this commitment, any proceeds generated from this sale, present or future, will be directed towards LGBTQ+ organizations."

Craft Me a Romance was unveiled as part of the network's autumn schedule.

