Alyson Stoner 'expose Hollywood's' dark secrets in new podcast

Alyson Stoner's brave podcast chronicles troubling battles.

Alyson Stoner has embarked on a bold venture, vowing to unveil the industry's "dark" underbelly in their fresh podcast, aptly named Dear Hollywood.



Alyson commenced the post with a powerful statement: "It’s time to expose Hollywood. Child stardom is a unique cultural phenomenon with a notoriously dark shadow."



With the use of they/them pronouns, Alyson Stoner garnered recognition through roles in notable films like Cheaper by the Dozen and Step Up.

Beyond the glamour, Alyson's personal struggles have been notably challenging. Battling anxiety and undergoing hospitalization, they've encountered hurdles such as rehab, and a past struggle with anorexia and bulimia.

They highlighted the spectrum of hardships tied to their journey: "Drug addiction, psychiatric hospitalizations, decimated fortunes, se***l trauma, incarceration, suicide.

Name something comparable to the pop culture phenomenon of child stardom," they provocatively stated.

Their opening lines encapsulated their journey succinctly: "I'm Alyson, I kicked off my performance journey at the age of three, and dove headfirst into Hollywood's professional world at just seven."

This all-encompassing journey, they declared, would explore a range of facets: "From toddler to train wreck."

Concluding with a resolute call to action, Alyson Stoner emphasized the inclusivity of their podcast: "No one's ever called you into the conversation before, and I'm going to need your help."

They asked, "What is behind the toddler-to-train wreck pipeline? Why hasn’t it stopped? How are you connected to it at home?"