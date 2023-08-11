Joe Alwyn 'a new man' after Taylor Swift split

Taylor Swift (L) and Joe Alwyn (R)

Taylor Swift's ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn has reportedly emerged as a new man in the aftermath of his split from the singer.

After the end of his relationship, Swift’s close pals like Ryan Reynold's and Blake Lively promptly unfollowed him on social media, which many assumed affected his social life.

However, according to reports, the actor packed his bags and went to Hungary in a bid to focus all his post-breakup feelings into the principal photos of his upcoming project The Brutalist, which he will be sharing the screen with Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones and Adrien Brody.

Besides this, he also set to star in and alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Piemons and Margaret Qualley.

Furthermore, the actor seemingly moved on in his love life with a new woman, Emma Laird, who starred in Mayor of Kingstown.

The were first linked in March after the 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a snap of her with Alwyn which she captioned "moments in March."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engagement to breakup

Despite a six-year relationship, with marriage reportedly on the horizon, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits in April.

It later emerged that it was more of Taylor’s decision to end rather than Alwyn himself with reasons that the two were not compatible for each other.

A source told People that the two were "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago," however they ended up breaking up.

"It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another,” yet another inside source revealed to People.

As for the current situation on Alwyn and Swift, a source told the same publication: "[Taylor’s] very focused on touring and her career right now. Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection, and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."