Kris Jenner turns heads as she soaks up sun during a lavish getaway

Kris Jenner looked incredible in a sheer rose print kaftan and wide-brimmed hat as she stepped out during her sun-soaked break in Portofino.

The 67-year-old 'momager' of the Kardashian/Jenner clan looked nothing short of sensational as she returned to her villa via boat in the eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana cover-up, under which she wore a simple black swimsuit.

Kris made sure to protect her face from the sun in her stylish sun hat and oversized shades, adding a simple pair of black sliders to her look.

Finishing off her fabulous holiday attire, the businesswoman added gold hooped earrings, gold bangles, and a designer watch.



She was in good spirits during the outing as she was joined by boyfriend Corey Gamble, 42, and pals Claudia Sampedro and Julius Peppers.

Kris and Corey have been together ever since 2014.

The long-term couple initially jetted off to Italy to celebrate the engagement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.