Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce finally confirmed after agonising negotiations

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is reportedly confirmed seven years after their scandalous split, revealed source.



In a report published by InTouch Weekly, Angelina and Brad have concurred to settle their lawsuit over Château Miraval.

Brad filed a lawsuit against ex-wife after he was shocked to learn that subsidiary of the Stoli Group, run by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, announced that they were now co-owners of Miraval.

On the other hand, the Tomb Raider actress maintained in her filing that the decision was “purely financial”. She disclosed that Stoli paid $13 million more than Brad offered for Château Miraval.



Angelina mentioned that she did all of this to seek “financial independence and to have some form of peace as well as closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and children’s lives.

The source disclosed that Angelina went for settlement because of her financial crisis.

“They’ve spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angelina eventually could have gone broke, so it’s smart to cut her losses,” said the source.

“Negotiations have been excruciating but it’s a huge victory for Brad,” added the source.

To this end, it’s decided that Angelina will have custody of the three kids under 18 with their father Brad having visitation rights.

The Fury actor will have full control over Miraval after paying $250 million damages to Angelina.

Meanwhile, Brad is telling friends “he actually won”.

“He’s lost so much time with his kids, but it’s never too late to rebuild those relationships. At least Miraval will be all his — and he can finally move on with his life,” concluded the source.