Is Lil Tay really dead? rapper and influencer's father 'refuses to comment'

Lil Tay allegedly passed away at 14

Lil Tay’s father has refused to comment on the news of the teen rapper’s demise.

A statement was posted on the influencer’s Instagram account on Wednesday, claiming that she had passed away as did her brother.

According to Insider, when approached for comment, Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, who was previously accused to have been abusive towards her, declined to answer the speculations about whether his daughter was still alive.

Similarly, the social media star’s former manager Harry Tsang claimed that the precarious situation called for “cautious consideration,” adding he could not confirm or deny the news.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," wrote Tsang via an email to the outlet.

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed,” he added.

Moreover, neither Los Angeles Police Department nor the county medical examiner had been contacted for the death of anyone named Claire Hope.

What Happened to Lil Tay?

In an unexpected announcement on Wednesday, the rapper’s parents released a statement via her defuncted Instagram account, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” the statement continued.



"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."