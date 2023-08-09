King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate to eulogise Queen Elizabeth's services

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 last year.

The Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 in Scotland in Balmoral Castle. A year on, the much-loved royal couple will use the occasion to eulogise services of the late monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will lead the public tributes to the much-loved monarch. Charles's mother's death was undoubtedly an event that signified the end of an era.

"The royal family has been in transition since then and following the coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to what is next," Sources told the People.

It’s not confirmed yet whether William and Kate will do so with a public appearance and statement or a film via their social media channels.

However, Charles and Camilla will be spending the day in peaceful contemplation of the life of the late Queen on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A source told the outlet last week that they would be spending it “quietly and privately”, just as the late Queen used to honour her late father King George. There are no plans for a family gathering or a public event to mark the anniversary.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the plans, but a palace source says the couple will likely acknowledge the significant anniversary. Kate and William are currently on their summer vacation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, could join Charles and other members of the royal family at Balmoral over the coming weeks.