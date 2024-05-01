Kanye West earns special place in ex- Julia Fox’s life

Although Julia Fox does not have pleasant memories of her past relationships, she harbors a particular dislike for the model because of Kanye West.



It surfaced when she was asked to choose her "most cringe" former lover in a Cosmopolitan video.

Realistically, the Uncut Gems star said, "All of them, guys. They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one…,” she said in an indirect reference to the Chicago rapstar whom she dated for two months.

The mother of one had earlier expressed regret for her brief but well-documented romance with the Grammy winner, saying, "I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating [Kanye] for a month—one month. That's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere."

She went on to say that her identity is strong enough to stand alone without the need to be associated with anyone famous.

"I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity,” she added.