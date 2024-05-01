Kate Middleton's stunt causes problem for Queen Mary, King Frederik

Princess Kate's photo editing stunt, which forced her to apologise to end backlash, has caused problems for Queen Mary and King Frederik.

The Danish royal couple are currently caught up in a photo editing row a month after Princess Kate issued an apology.



Eagle-eyed royal watchers have alleged Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark of photoshopping their first official royal portrait, weeks after the Princess of Wales was criticised for "editing" her Mother's Day picture.

Mary and Frederik's official photo was released on Friday and featured the Australian-born Queen standing alongside the King.



In the picture, Queen Mary is seen wearing a deep green velvet and lace gown designed by Birgit Hallstein, along with the Danish Emerald Parure.

Several fans praised the photo's "beauty", but also questioned whether it had been manipulated. Some even went on claiming the royal couple "obviously" took single portraits and Photoshopped them together.

"Beautiful photo, but another digitally enhanced royal photo," commented one person on the picture.

Another wrote: "Was this photoshopped? I mean it looks like they were photographed separately then put together?"

Mary looks exquisite and Frederik, well the King looks like he just rolled out of bed."

Another went on: "Terrible translation. So stiff and awkward. AI."

Many followers pointed out the placement of Queen Mary's hand in front of King Frederik's, claiming it looked out of place, saying: "It looks like Queen Mary has been put into the photo of Fred. The hand position is identical."