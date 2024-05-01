Justin Bieber reacts as Hailey demands 'space' amid marital issues

Justin Bieber found a new home for himself after his wife, Hailey Bieber allegedly asked for some 'space' amid the rumours of their marital woes.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the model needed a space to "clear her head" and the Peaches singer completed her wish by compromising his own needs.

An insider claimed, "Justin got another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted."



"He’s only there a couple of nights a week, if that, but it’s still really tough on him!" the source added.

The same publication further revealed that the couple is on a different page due to their constant arguments about their past relationships, their decision to have babies and the singer's immature behaviour at times.

The latest report stated that the Baby singer has been trying his best to save his marriage as he is "so dependent on Hailey."

"She’s everything to him — personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, muse. He’s lost without her. But he’s trying to be tough about it because this is something Hailey wants!" added the source.

The beauty mogul is "grateful for the space," however, the singer is "hating this idea and hoping this is just a phase and they can go back to the way things were by summer’s end!"