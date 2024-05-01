King Charles sees Sophie Wessex as new ‘secret weapon’ after Kate Middleton

Sophie Wessex marked a major milestone on behalf of the royal family and King Charles’ monarchy.



The Duchess of Edinburgh, who became the first royal to visit Ukraine after the Russian war, turned out to be the “secret weapon” for the monarchy, per royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

King Charles previously relied on his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton for major events like such, however, as the Princess of Wales receives her cancer treatment, the monarch turned to Sophie.

Sophie had visited the country at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to deliver a message a message on behalf of King Charles.

“Sophie has been coined the Royal Families secret weapon as of late,” Schofield told GB News.

“Her path was not the easiest one but she is living proof that patience is a virtue. If you work hard and stay focused your time to shine will come,” she added.

The commentator shared that Sophie, who was “a young, incredible, successful, and a commoner” was “under immediate scrutiny when she hit the scene because she was a self-made career woman.”

Schofield explained, “She looked so similar to Princess Diana when she was younger. So, they were constantly pit against each other when it came to beauty and fashion.”

However, now the monarch “very much believes in the Duchess of Edinburgh and is so grateful for her contribution,” given her “real leadership.”

Schofield also noted that Sophie was the late Queen Elizabeth’s “favourite daughter in law.”