Katy Perry claps back at fans criticism over new haircut

Katy Perry leaves a message for fans concerned about her new haircut

Katy Perry recently clapped back at fans after debuting her new look in a wig.



This came after the American Idol judge posted a video of her getting a bob, confirming that it was only a wig.

Speaking to E! News’ Will Marfuggi at the American Idol post show on April 29, the singer playfully said: "Stay ready, stay pressed. May this be a teachable moment for any of my fans who may have had something to say that may have been not kind. I'm watching."



Continuing on the subject, she added: "People have really strong feelings about my hair. For years, they have."

Before Perry unveiled her short hair was actually a wig, fans rushed to compare the Roar singer’s faux chop to her 2017 pixie cut, which she pulled off during the release of her album Witness.

Her social media was abuzz with negative comments, with fans showing their disapproval for the said look.

One user commented: "When we said justice for Witness, we didn't mean recreate it."

While another chimed in, adding: "Here we go again."