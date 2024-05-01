BLACKPINK Lisa enjoys sweet date with boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

BLACKPINK member Lisa and Frédéric Arnault first sparked datig rumours in 2023

Lisa from BLACKPINK was seen out and about in Paris with her rumoured boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault.

Allkpop reported on Wednesday, May 1, that the K-pop sensation was seen walking around the Rodin Museum in Paris, France, with the son of LVMH.

Photographs of their outing circulated on social media, in which Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is enjoying ice cream while sporting a grey trench coat over a shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, Frédéric Arnault, the former CEO of TAG Heuer, opted for a black coat paired with white pants for their casual outing.

Dating rumours of Lisa and Arnault first swirled in 2023 after the alleged couple was spotted together in Paris.

The speculations gained momentum as they shared pictures from similar locations on their respective social media accounts. Their sightings at Los Angeles airport further fueled the rumours.

Additionally, over the past year, since July, the duo has been seen in various countries, including France, Italy, Thailand, and the United States.

However, neither Arnault has officially acknowledged the relationship rumours, nor Lisa's agency has issued any official statements regarding the dating speculations.