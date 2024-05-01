BLACKPINK Lisa enjoys sweet date with boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

Lisa from BLACKPINK was seen out and about in Paris with her rumoured boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault.
Allkpop reported on Wednesday, May 1, that the K-pop sensation was seen walking around the Rodin Museum in Paris, France, with the son of LVMH.
Photographs of their outing circulated on social media, in which Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is enjoying ice cream while sporting a grey trench coat over a shirt and jeans.
Meanwhile, Frédéric Arnault, the former CEO of TAG Heuer, opted for a black coat paired with white pants for their casual outing.
Dating rumours of Lisa and Arnault first swirled in 2023 after the alleged couple was spotted together in Paris.
The speculations gained momentum as they shared pictures from similar locations on their respective social media accounts. Their sightings at Los Angeles airport further fueled the rumours.
Additionally, over the past year, since July, the duo has been seen in various countries, including France, Italy, Thailand, and the United States.
However, neither Arnault has officially acknowledged the relationship rumours, nor Lisa's agency has issued any official statements regarding the dating speculations.
Melissa McCarthy left audience drooling over her remarkable weight loss at the LA Gala
Fans assumed that the new teaser is of 'My Woman' from Zayn Malik's upcoming video
Prince Harry lets go of ill will against estranged brother Prince William
Daniel Radcliffe shares his stance on trans community rights
‘The Fall Guy’ star Emily Blunt dubs stunt people of the entertainment industry as ‘unsung heroes’
The Monarch, 75, tells the world that he is still 'in charge' as he resumes the royal duties