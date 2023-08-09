Riley Keough defends grandma Priscilla Presley for Graceland legal dispute

Riley Keough clarified her stance on the speculation of the ongoing rift with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, after they both reached a settlement on the Graceland case.

The War Pony director sat down in an extensive interview with Vanity Fair, in which she finally broke her silence on the legal dispute over her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

While Priscilla had already spoken about not having a grudge against her granddaughter, this was the first time the Daisy Jones & the Six actress talked about the matter.

“Clarity has been had,” she told VF when asked if things were civil between the two after the matter was resolved.

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” she said. “They’ve never not been happy.”

Pausing for a moment to collect her thoughts, Riley continued, “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was.

“She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life.”

She further added that all the ex-wife of Elvis Presley wants is “to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So, it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on.”

Riley made a point to address that before the legal dispute, Priscilla had just been her grandma and “none of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship” prior to the case.

In June, Keough was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate and of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Priscilla, meanwhile, will be trustee of the sub-trust of her son (and Lisa Marie’s half-brother) Navarone Garibaldi, who will be granted 1/9 of the trust, the documents stated. The rest will be split among Riley, Finley and Harper.