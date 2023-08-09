Kourtney Kardashian feels 'honour' to grow her, Travis Barker's unborn son

Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly living her best life. In a number of holiday photos, the Kardashians star flaunted her growing baby belly. The carousel of images shows Kourtney posing while wearing a red bikini and black sunglasses.
She is shown clutching her stomach as she goes along a cobblestone road, climbs a set of stone steps, looks out over the sea, and relaxes on a pool float.
The expecting mother of four also sent a nice shoutout to her and her husband Travis Barker's child in the caption of an Instagram image on August 8: "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."
The father, Barker, gushed over the photoshoot, commenting, "The most beautiful," with a pregnant woman emoji.
Following a romantic getaway in preparation for welcoming their first child together in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney posted a few days ago. It's also a spot close to their hearts because that's where they got engaged in 2021 and had their official wedding there a year later.
Kourtney tweeted a video of an oceanfront scene from their balcony while she and Travis were on their vacation. The video then cut to the sun, a pink car parked among the palm trees, and a nighttime photo of the moon gleaming over the sandy beach and its waves.
