Wednesday August 09, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian showers love on her and Travis Barker's unborn son

By Web Desk
August 09, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian feels 'honour' to grow her, Travis Barker's unborn son

Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly living her best life. In a number of holiday photos, the Kardashians star flaunted her growing baby belly. The carousel of images shows Kourtney posing while wearing a red bikini and black sunglasses.

She is shown clutching her stomach as she goes along a cobblestone road, climbs a set of stone steps, looks out over the sea, and relaxes on a pool float.

The expecting mother of four also sent a nice shoutout to her and her husband Travis Barker's child in the caption of an Instagram image on August 8: "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

The father, Barker, gushed over the photoshoot, commenting, "The most beautiful," with a pregnant woman emoji.

Following a romantic getaway in preparation for welcoming their first child together in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney posted a few days ago. It's also a spot close to their hearts because that's where they got engaged in 2021 and had their official wedding there a year later.

Kourtney tweeted a video of an oceanfront scene from their balcony while she and Travis were on their vacation. The video then cut to the sun, a pink car parked among the palm trees, and a nighttime photo of the moon gleaming over the sandy beach and its waves.