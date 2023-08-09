Noah Schnapp opens up how Stranger Things character help in self-identification

Noah Schnapp has explained in a touching TikTok video posted in January of this year, the actor freely disclosed his sexuality to viewers.



In a recent interview with Variety, actor Noah Schnapp opened up about his journey of coming out as gay. The 18-year-old star, who plays Will Byers on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, said that his portrayal of Will's sexuality played a pivotal role in his self-discovery.

"Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself," Schnapp said. "I would be in a completely different place if I didn't have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted."

Schnapp came out to his friends and family in January 2023, and he shared the news with his fans on TikTok a few weeks later. He has since been praised for his bravery and authenticity, and he has become a role model for many young people who are struggling with their own sexuality.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to use my platform to come out and help other people," Schnapp noted. "It's been really amazing to see the response from my fans. I've gotten so much love and support, and it's really made me feel like I'm not alone."

Schnapp's story is a reminder that representation matters. When young people see themselves reflected in the media, it can give them the courage to be themselves. Schnapp is an inspiration to many, and he is helping to make the world a more accepting place.

In addition to his role on Stranger Things, Schnapp has also starred in the films The Peanut Butter Falcon and Waiting for Anya. He is currently filming the upcoming Stranger Things season 5.