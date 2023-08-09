Tory Lanez receives 10-year sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment over a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion from 2020.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff announced the verdict on Wednesday via Twitter. “Tory spoke for several minutes,” she wrote. “He said he still cares about Megan. He called her ‘someone I still care for dearly to this day’ regardless of what she may think of him.”

According to Cuniff, the disgraced rapper told the judge “The victim’s my friend,” as he went on to ramble about bonding with Megan over the loss of their mothers.

He also said, “I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed.”

Lanez was found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument in the parking lot of Kylie Jenner’s party in 2020.

He was convicted on multiple counts, including carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic firearm; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In a letter submitted to the court explaining her absence from the hearing on Monday, the Savage rapper shared she couldn’t stand to relive the trauma of that night.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Megan wrote of Lanez. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

She urged the judge that the rapper is “forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”