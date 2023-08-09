Megan Fox to EXPOSE men’s ‘secrets’ in book ‘Pretty boys are Poisonous’

Megan Fox is a poet now.



Tuesday saw Megan Fox make the announcement that she will expose the "secrets" and "sins" of males in a book of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

She posted a picture of the book's cover on Instagram with the remark, "i wrote a book," and it depicts a mouth biting a snake.

The Transformers star then wrote in another pic, “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.”

She further added, “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

Fox concluded, “My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

The Jennifer's Body star has yet to reveal the secrets of the men she intends to reveal.



However, the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, has provided more information about what the collection of poems will contain, highlighting how Fox will employ her "wicked humour" throughout them.

“Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process,” they added.

Fox's debut book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, is scheduled to be released on November 7.