Nick Viall from Bachelor Nation's Expecting First Baby with Fiancée Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are going to be parents.



On August 8, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. Their sonogram and developing baby bump photographs were posted with the caption, "our biggest dream came true."

After announcing the news online, the couple received a tonne of support from the Bachelor Nation community.

"I love you guys," Victoria Fuller commented, "all 3 of you."

Hannah Ann Sluss also chimed in, "Omg!! Congratulations," while Nick's ex Vanessa Grimaldi wrote, "Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

Fans first got to know Nick after he finished second on the tenth season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman. On Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the dating show in 2015, he ultimately found himself in the same circumstance.

Prior to getting his own season of The Bachelor, when he proposed to Vanessa, Nick's search for love continued on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple separated in 2017.

Nick and Natalie started dating almost four years after she slipped into his direct message box.

"Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny," Nick revealed to E! News' digital series Down in the DMs in June 2022. "I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."

Nick talked exclusively to E! about his future with Natalie two months later.

"We talk about it a lot," he said in Aug. 2022. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."

In January, the 42-year-old got down on one knee and proposed to Natalie with a set engagement ring made of 18-karat yellow gold.

As he simply put it, "For the rest of my life, it's you."