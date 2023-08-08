King Charles may use his 'secret weapon' to bring back Prince Harry into royal family fold

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, the ninth-in-line to the throne, could be King Charles’s "secret weapon" to help heal the ongoing rift between the royal family and Prince Harry, experts have claimed.

Beatrice, who holds a normal job and does not carry out any royal duties, could be key to the 74-year-old monarch in ending the royal family and the Duke's bitter feud as she and Harry enjoy a close bond as cousins.



The 35-year-old princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are amongst the few royals that still hold a strong bond with Meghan and her husband Harry.

This bond, according to royal experts, could be used to bring Harry back into the fold to end the ongoing drama within the family.

"Beatrice is a great role model for others who experience family troubles. She's dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home and a father who's been quite controversial. And she appears to have weathered those storms very well," Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, told OK! magazine.



The expert continued: "She also has the ability to see both sides of the coin, so with regards to Harry's falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more open-minded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about and potentially heal that rift. I think if anyone can heal it it'll be her or perhaps Princess Anne. Beatrice could well be the royals' secret weapon."



Another royal commentator Jennie Bond went on praising Princess Eugenie's elder sister, saying: "Beatrice has put up with a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism in her life but she has really come into her own."

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is currently visiting Japan without his wife Meghan Markle to attend a philanthropy summit.

