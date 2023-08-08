Jamie Dornan’s been ‘Quite Jealous’ of Robert Pattinson’s Success, But why?

Jamie Dornan admits to being jealous of Robert Pattinson.



Jamie Dornan said that he was "quite jealous" of Robert Pattinson in the beginning of their careers in a recent "Wired" video interview (via Insider).

As aspiring young actors in England, Dornan, Pattinson, and friends like Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield all shared similar upbringings. When Pattinson was chosen to play Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series, his career took off far earlier than that of his contemporaries.

“I’ve known Rob forever,” Dornan claimed.

He added, “He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most investing, exciting actors around. I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren’t. I think he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

In March 2022, Dornan admitted to Entertainment Tonight that Pattinson's "Twilight" fame caused a small rift between him and his contemporaries in the U.K. acting world.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time,” Dornan said.

“He did ‘Twilight’ and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

When the first "Twilight" film debuted in 2008, Pattinson became an immediate sensation around the world. The franchise lasted through 2012, spanned five films, and brought in $3.3 billion globally. Dornan didn't become a household name until the 2015 release of "Fifty Shades of Grey." In total, the movie and its two sequels brought in $1.3 billion.