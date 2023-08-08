Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan

Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, has shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.



In his first statement after arriving in Tokyo, the Duke of Sussex appeared expressing his feelings about his solo trip to the country.

One reporter could be heard off camera asking Harry: "How do you like to be in Japan for the first time in four years?" And he replied: "Good to see you again."



The Duke arrived in Japan ahead of his attendance at the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit on Wednesday.



He will join a panel discussion with former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter, Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka, Invictus Games gold medallist Steve James and the Rector of South Africa's Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers.



Harry and Argentinian professional Nacho will attend the Duke's annual fundraising polo match in the country which he has said will help disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids.



Speaking last month, Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

"The funds raised this year will support our clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

Harry's appearance comes just days after it emerged that he and Meghan had bought the rights to a hit romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake for roughly £3million in a "Hollywood-or-bust move."