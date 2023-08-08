Selena Gomez beat the heat in casual attire at Malibu restaurant

Selena Gomez in an effort to escape the Los Angeles heat on Monday, met up with some friends for a casual lunch at the famous Malibu restaurant Nobu.



Gomez, 31, was seen leaving quickly while sporting casual attire appropriate for the sushi outing: baggy pants and a plain white t-shirt. As she left the hotshot area and proceeded to a waiting vehicle, she didn't seem to be trying to stand out in any way.

The Only Murders in the Building actress completed her traditional look with a pair of sunglasses on her face, another pair tucked under the neck of her T-shirt, flat sandals, a little purse tucked under her arm, and a small purse.

Her hair fell in free waves, and she finished the simple appearance with some delicate gold chains around her neck and matching gold bracelets on her wrists.

Nobu's patio area was the ideal place for Gomez and her team to unwind as temperatures in Southern California climbed into the 90s thanks to its wide-open views of the ocean.

Gomez just spent a summer day on a boat with a different set of buddies. According to NBC News, the expedition took place as the West Coast was experiencing a marine heat wave that caused sea surface temperatures to rise by more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit over average.

The former Disney star, who celebrated her 31st birthday last month, has been keeping her life under wraps as soon as the filming of Only Murders in the Building’s shooting has ended.

"I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she posted to Instagram to celebrate the end of filming, along with a snapshot of her grinning cheerfully at her costar Meryl Streep.

"It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

