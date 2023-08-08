BTS V surprises fans with debut album ‘Layover’ release date and tracklist

BTS V is ready to make his solo debut as he made a surprise announcement of his debut album along with its release date and track list.

As the popular Kpop group, BTS, takes a hiatus as some of their members head to their mandatory military enlistment, the rest of the members are seizing the opportunity to pursue their individual creative endeavours.

Titled, Layover, the album will be released on September 8, 2023. An official statement by BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the album consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track.

BTS V album Layover full tracklist

Rainy Day

Blue

Love Me Again

Slow Dancing

For Us

Bonus Track: Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

Previously, V had confirmed that he will be releasing solo music in collaboration with ADOR CEO Min Hee Ji.

The producer will lead the overall production of the album including the music, choreography, design, and promotion.

On working with V, Hee Ji shared, “I was intrigued by V’s attitude and passion as well as his voice tone, which I wasn’t familiar with. This time, I want [listeners] to focus on the music.”

He added, “We prepared music that reflects V’s preferences while simultaneously is music that I want to recommend. Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well.”

Before Layover, V has already released a few solo hits which includes: Stigma, Singularity, Inner Child, 4 OCLOCK, Scenery, Winter Bear, Blue & Grey, Snow Flower, and more