Megan Thee Stallion speaks out after Tory Lanez sentencing delayed

Megan Thee Stallion can’t help reliving the horrors from the night Tory Lanez shot her.



The 28-year-old rapper opted to not appear in court on Monday ahead of the rapper’s sentencing after he was found guilty of on multiple counts in relation to Megan’s accusations.

In a statement provided to court explaining her absence, the Savage rapper explained she “struggled” to show up at court as she “couldn’t bring myself to be anywhere near [Tory]” after he shot her in the foot during an argument in 2020.

She also confessed that she “hasn’t had a moment of peace” since the harrowing incident, accusing Lanez of “making a mockery of my emotional trauma,” “treating it like a joke,” and “refusing to take accountability.”

Megan shared that her ex-boyfriend is “blaming everyone but himself” with his half-cooked apologies and explanations.

From blaming the system on his childhood trauma, the rapper affirmed she could have been able to heal her emotional wounds sooner if “he had ever shown contrition.”

Lanez was set to be sentenced on Monday, however, the verdict has now been delayed to Tuesday after the hearing ran over time.

Prosecutors are seeking 13 years of imprisonment for the rapper, who was convicted on counts of first-degree assault, carrying a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.